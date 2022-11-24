Timberwolves dominate in all phases in Indiana en route to fifth straight win

The Timberwolves can point to Wednesday night as a prime example of what everything is supposed to look like on the floor when things are functioning properly across the board — and particularly with the starting lineup.

D’Angelo Russell was finding teammates for open buckets, Anthony Edwards was efficient and effective, Jaden McDaniels was hitting open shots and getting out in transition, Karl-Anthony Towns provided his usual scoring surges and Rudy Gobert dominated on the interior. On top of that, everyone defended effectively and with the proper intensity.

The end result was a 115-101 victory in over the Pacers in Indianapolis — Minnesota’s fifth straight win on the heels of a 5-8 start to the season.

One game after tallying zero shot attempts, Gobert finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds. The Timberwolves found him for a number of easy buckets, including an impressive dish from Edwards in the fourth quarter for a Gobert finish that helped put the game away. Towns poured in 23 points to go with 11 rebounds and eight assists

Minnesota outrebounded the Pacers 50-30 and scored 74 points in the paint to Indiana’s 38.

Indiana simply didn’t have the size to contest with the Timberwolves — a benefit Minnesota hoped to sport most of the season but finally took advantage of Wednesday.

Russell added 15 points and 11 assists. Edwards logged 19 points and seven rebounds and McDaniels scored 18 points with four blocked shots while also locking down guard Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana’s young star went just 4 for 15 from the field.

Indiana shot just 39 percent from the field while Minnesota’s offense continued to hum.

Both teams entered the evening on winning streaks — Indiana as a winner of five straight and Minnesota of four — but with the victories coming against less-than-impressive competition. Wednesday was a chance for the two streaking squads to get a better idea of where they truly measured up.

Minnesota jumped out to a 25-10 first-quarter lead as the Timberwolves delivered one of their best segments of basketball of the season, sharing the ball offensively while making life difficult for Indiana on the other end.

Indiana closed the deficit to five by the break, thanks in large part to the scoring of rookie guard Benedict Mathurin. The sixth overall pick in last summer’s NBA draft out of Arizona tallied 16 first-half points.

Myles Turner — an alternative trade candidate for Minnesota when the team was looking to upgrade in the front court before the Wolves ultimately dealt for Gobert — exploded with 15 third-quarter points to bring Indiana within two. He finished with 31. But Minnesota again re-extended its advantage to 10 by the end of the frame thanks to 13 points in the quarter from Towns and nine from McDaniels.

Briefly

Jordan McLaughlin missed the game with a left calf strain. The reserve guard was coming off one of his best performances of the season Monday against Miami in which he drilled a season-high four 3-pointers.