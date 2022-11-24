Conflict between Moscow and kyiv could last “decades” if no negotiated solution is found, says Mevlut Cavusoglu

Russia and Ukraine will inevitably have to sit down at the negotiating table to resolve the ongoing conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday at a conference on Turkey’s foreign policy. Any military action will not bring about its end and will only prolong hostilities, he added.

“One way or another, this war will end in [negotiating] table,” said the minister during the conference at Bilkent University in Ankara. “We don’t think it will end in military gains on the ground,” he added, warning of a “risk of war that could last for decades”.

According to Cavusoglu, Russia and Ukraine were already “very close to a ceasefire” during talks in Istanbul in the spring before “Leave” from the negotiating table. The two sides have not sat down to negotiate since the Istanbul talks in late March. Moscow was initially optimistic about the prospects for a peace deal, but later accused kyiv of torpedoing the talks.





Since then, Moscow has repeatedly signaled its readiness to negotiate, while Kyiv has sent mixed signals. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said earlier that his country has no “close the door” on those talks but put in place a set of conditions, ranging from the return of territory claimed by kyiv, to financial reparations from Moscow. Russia called these terms “unrealistic.”

The reality has since become “more complex,” Cavusoglu admitted this, and Türkiye should still make efforts to push for a diplomatic solution.

“Being a NATO country does not mean that we cannot [hold meetings] with Russia or other countries”, Cavusoglu explained, adding that Turkey must “keep balance” in this field. The Minister of Foreign Affairs also referred to the modern era as “the age of uncertainty” adding that a “unipolar system” which began to emerge after the collapse of the Soviet Union proved to be short-lived.

The unipolar system “rapidly” towards multipolarity, said the minister, adding that the world is “still looking for a system identity.”