UK recognizes signs of racial disparity in joint venture cases

LONDON — The British government has recognised, apparently for the first time, that a key prosecution tactic could be to disproportionately imprison black people. But a government minister told lawmakers prosecutors were just following the law, disregarding race.
This is a legal doctrine known as “joint venture,” which gives prosecutors the power to charge multiple people with a single crime. Hundreds of people have been sent to prison for life for murders committed by others.
A Supreme Court ruling in 2016 was supposed to limit the use of the joint venture, but a New York Times investigation this month showed that prosecutors have actually used the tactic more frequently since the ruling, even as the homicide rate remained largely stable.
Black defendants are three times more likely to be prosecuted in such cases than white defendants, according to data obtained by The Times.
“The government recognizes that joint venture convictions appear, on the basis of some studies, to affect certain groups disproportionately,” Edward Argar, justice minister and Conservative lawmaker, told parliament on Tuesday.
He added, however, that prosecutors “can only apply the law when making charging decisions, and that race or ethnicity should play no role in such decision-making.”
Civil liberties groups, lawyers and academics have argued for years that prosecutors were using this tactic too broadly. He became notorious through several widely publicized cases. In one, a teenager was imprisoned and then deported for a murder he did not witness, let alone execute. In another, a partially blind 16-year-old, who said he couldn’t even see his friends attacking anyone, was given a life sentence for murder.
“For the government to accept that the Joint Enterprise disproportionately affects black people for the first time is huge,” said Jan Cunliffe of the advocacy group Joint Enterprise Not Guilty By Association. “It confirms everything we’ve been saying for over a decade.”
Mr Argar was responding to a question from opposition Labor MP Kate Osamor, who asked the government why it had not released data on joint venture cases despite a directive from a parliamentary inquiry there almost ten years old.
“That’s because the data would clearly show how the joint venture was used to disproportionately target black people, and young black men in particular.” Mrs. Osamor said.
Under the joint venture doctrine, one person may have physically committed the crime, but associates may also be found guilty. The fleeing driver in a robbery is a classic example.
Often, however, the roles are less clear. A year after the Supreme Court’s decision, 11 teenagers in Manchester, England, have been jailed for stabbing – although the judge acknowledged he did not know if they were all involved in the attack. A young man with autism has been sentenced to life for being stabbed by someone else while sitting in a car watching a music video.
Defense attorneys, academics and activists have long argued that joint venture cases were unfair and based on racial bias. But until now there has been little data to test this argument – because authorities have not recorded it.
Max Hill, the head of England and Wales’ Crown Prosecution Service, said in a statement that the agency was “independent, fair and objective” and took “the risks of disproportionately target any group”.
“The CPS does not prosecute people for murders they did not commit by abusing the legal doctrine of ‘joint enterprise’ he said. “It does not target black people. plus accused “gang” members without evidence to do so.
The prosecution said a planned upgrade to its case management system could allow prosecutors to collect data on race. Mr. Argar told lawmakers he could not provide a timeline for that software upgrade or data release.
