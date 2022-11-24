UK recognizes signs of racial disparity in joint venture cases

LONDON — The British government has recognised, apparently for the first time, that a key prosecution tactic could be to disproportionately imprison black people. But a government minister told lawmakers prosecutors were just following the law, disregarding race.

This is a legal doctrine known as “joint venture,” which gives prosecutors the power to charge multiple people with a single crime. Hundreds of people have been sent to prison for life for murders committed by others.

A Supreme Court ruling in 2016 was supposed to limit the use of the joint venture, but a New York Times investigation this month showed that prosecutors have actually used the tactic more frequently since the ruling, even as the homicide rate remained largely stable.