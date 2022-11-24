Ukraine is trying to retake a crucial spit of land that could disrupt Russian missile barrages

A photo of Kinburn Spit in Ukraine, taken before the war.iStock/Getty Images Plus

Ukraine is trying to seize a small strip of land that would give it a big strategic advantage.

The Kinburn Spit has been a site of Russian missile launches and provides control of the main Ukrainian river.

Ukraine launched an operation there, and Forbes reported that Ukrainians landed.

Ukraine is trying to gain control of a strategic spit of land that would allow it to gain control of a major river and thwart Russian missile strikes in parts of the country.

Ukraine has confirmed it is trying to regain control of Kinburn Spit – a thin strip of land across much of the mouth of the Dnipro River that it lost to Russia in June.

Ukrainian officials said they would not release any details about the operation until it was completed. Forbes reported on Thursday that Ukrainian commandos landed in small spit boats in an amphibious attack.

He did not specify the size or armament of a landing party. It was also unclear how well Russia was defending itself.

But if Ukraine were to retake the Kinburn Spit, they would gain a significant new advantage.

Russia uses the strip for its missile and artillery strikes near Ukrainian cities, according to a recent update from the Institute for the Study of Warfare.

A map showing where the Kinburn Spit is in relation to the Black Sea and the city of Kherson.Google Maps/Insider

Ukraine’s recapture of the peninsula would “relieve” those areas from Russian strikes by putting them out of reach, he said.

Russia has relied heavily on artillery and missile strikes for its entire invasion, and in recent weeks has waged an intense campaign of missile and drone strikes on residential areas, apparently aimed at cutting off the electricity and water to civilians.

Depriving Russia of the Kinburn Spit would degrade Russia’s ability to strike certain areas, according to the ISW, although it would not end Russian strikes per se.

Whoever gets the peninsula also gains significant control over the entrance to the Dnipro, Ukraine’s most important waterway, the ISW noted.

Russia currently controls most of the area east of the river, with Ukraine controlling the west after retaking the city of Kherson earlier this month.

The story continues

Read the original article on Business Insider