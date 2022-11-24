Upcoming polls will decide fate of Gujarat for next 25 years, Congress failed to follow Gandhi’s values: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a public meeting in Dehgam on Thursday that these elections will decide the fate of Gujarat for the next 25 years.

On the second day of his two-day campaign in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi said: “India has completed 75 years of independence and our nation is entering the Amrit Kaal which will last for 25 years. This (2022) is the first election of this Amrit Kaal, who will decide the fate of the state not only for the next five years, but what Gujarat will look like after 25 years.

Prime Minister Modi said we must work in a way that Gujarat is ahead

in the standards of the rich countries of the world.

Prime Minister Modi said: “Before there was a time when there was talk of corruption, casteism, nepotism, problems with roads, electricity, water and health in elections, but in Due to the comprehensive development that Gujarat has achieved over the past 20 years, Gujarat has come out of such crises. 20 to 25 years ago, is working on the development of basic equipment in

Gujarat was over but today the state is known as a leading state in the country.

Further, commending the development of Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today electricity is available 24 hours a day in Gujarat. Works of Sardar Sarovar Dam, Sujalam Suflam Yojana, Amrit Sarovar have been done.

Village-to-village roads have been improved, optical fiber has been

extended.”

“The education budget in Gujarat which was Rs 1,500 crore has now risen to Rs 33,000 crore,” he said.

“It is difficult to tell the difference between towns and villages in

Gandhinagar district,” he added.

The former CM of Gujarat said: “The day is not far when Gandhinagar and Dehgam will be twin cities, Gandhinagar and Kalol will be twin cities and Dehgam, Kalol and Gandhinagar will become great centers for enhancing the economic condition of Gujarat .”

Targeting Congress, Prime Minister Modi said, “Congress will come during the election and say Narendrabhai is like this…he is like this…but Congress has no idea what the future of Gujarat should be.

Prime Minister Modi concluded by saying, “As we work for a developed country

Gujarat, we must break all old records and get 100% vote to support lotus and support development.

The Prime Minister also said villages in Gujarat remained neglected as previous Congress governments failed to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s values.

Modi was speaking at a campaign rally for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in Bavla village, Ahmedabad district, Gujarat. “Mahatma Gandhi used to say that the soul of India resides in its villages. But the Congress leaders never bothered to follow such Gandhian values. They actually crushed that soul. The villages remained neglected and their true potential was never realized,” he said.

The divide between towns and cities has only widened under Congressional governments that even “enjoyed the conflict between the two”, the prime minister said.

Gujarat, which has 182 electoral districts, will go to vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of the votes will take place on December 8, which coincides with the date of the Himachal Pradesh results.

