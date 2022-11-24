Uruguay 0-0 South Korea LIVE SCORE: Godin and Valverde both hit the post but ‘Sunday League’ Suarez looks miles off the pace as Son and Nunez fail to inspire scoreless World Cup clash

Uruguay hit the post twice but ultimately failed to force their way past a stubborn South Korea in another 0-0 draw at this World Cup.
Both sides were involved in what was already the fourth goalless draw in just 14 group games so far in Qatar.
The result gives both teams a chance to reach the last 16, as Uruguay take on Portugal next, while South Korea meet Ghana.
Sports