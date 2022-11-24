Us Sends Ukraine $400 Million Worth Of Munitions And Generators

The United States is sending an additional $400 million worth of munitions and generators to Ukraine, the White House announced Wednesday, and is removing equipment from its own stockpiles to bring support to Kyiv as quickly as possible as Russia continues to target Ukrainian energy sources and winter. settles down.

Including the latest aid, the United States has committed more than $19 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24. The new aid program will be provided through the Presidential Withdrawal Authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own inventory and quickly ship them to Ukraine.

The latest package includes 200 generators, an undisclosed amount of additional rounds for NASAMS advanced air defense systems and HIMARS artillery systems that the United States has shipped to Ukraine, 150 heavy machine guns with thermal sights for shooting down drones, 10,000 120mm mortar shells and 20 million small arms rounds, among others, the Pentagon said.

Now in its ninth month, the intense firefight in Ukraine has seen both sides fire thousands of rounds a day, from small arms bullets to truck-sized cruise missiles. In a sign of the intensity of the ground battle, the United States has so far supplied 104 million small arms cartridges to Ukraine.

“With Russia’s relentless and brutal missile and (drone) attacks on Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure, additional air defense capabilities remain an urgent priority,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “Additional NASAMS ammunition and heavy machine guns will help Ukraine counter these urgent threats.”

The continued push of weapons into Kyiv, however, raises questions about how long the United States and partner nations can continue to support the fight without undermining their own military readiness. Many European countries have already said they have advanced whatever surplus they can afford to send.

Last week, the Pentagon’s top arms buyer, Bill LaPlante, traveled to Brussels to meet with representatives from 45 partner nations to discuss some of Ukraine’s top priorities, including more air defense systems. and long-range weapons. They discussed coordinating efforts to maintain the flow of weapons by identifying the capabilities of their individual defense industrial bases as well as the supply chain and production constraints they face, the Pentagon said in a statement. .

The arms flow comes as the Biden administration seeks to funnel an additional $37 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the post-election session of Congress, before Republicans take control of the House in January. Some Republican members, including the president’s potential representative Kevin McCarthy, R-California, have questioned the amount of money being spent on Ukraine.