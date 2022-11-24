Violent storm, Goncourt high school students, frozen embryos: midday update

109 lightning strikes: an impressive storm hit Morbihan

The storm that hit Wednesday evening in Morbihan impressed and particularly affected the country of Lorient and Hennebont. 109 lightning strikes were counted. Some residents even believed in “an earthquake”. The roof of a house caught fire in Kervignac and the storm caused power cuts here and there. [Plus d’infos]

The Goncourt high school students 2022 awarded to Sabyl Ghoussoub for “Beirut-sur-Seine”

The Goncourt high school students 2022 was awarded this Thursday to Sabyl Ghoussoub for her novel “Beirut-sur-Seine”, published by Stock. In his second novel, the 34-year-old Franco-Lebanese journalist offers a reflection on the family and immigration, by questioning his parents who came to settle in 1975 in Paris when the war was going to ravage their country. [Plus d’infos]

Elon Musk plans ‘blanket amnesty’ for suspended Twitter accounts

After reinstating Donald Trump’s banned account, Twitter boss Elon Musk is considering a “general amnesty” for suspended users of the social network “who have not broken the law”. He launched a poll to ask the question directly to users. Five hours later, around two million accounts had already voted, largely in favor of the “yes”. [Plus d’infos]

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Twins from embryos frozen for 30 years were born in the United States

Twins Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were born on October 31, 2022 in the United States, but were conceived in April 1992. Their embryos were frozen for over 30 years. A new record! [Plus d’infos]

Route du Rhum: four new arrivals, including Guirec Soudée

Arrivals at Pointe-à-Pitre continue to follow in the Imoca class. Four new skippers crossed the line between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning: Antoine Cornic, Éric Bellion, Boris Herrmann and Guirec Soudée. [Les dernières infos de la course dans notre direct]

