Walmart is often at the center of the national gun debate

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has often been at the center of the gun violence debate.

Although the chain sells guns in its stores across the United States, Walmart has imposed increasingly strict restrictions on gun sales as mass shootings continue across the country. In recent years, it has stopped selling handguns and some rifles, including AR-15s, and raised the minimum age to buy firearms to 21.

After 23 people were killed by a gunman at a Walmart store in El Paso in August 2019, the company publicly urged Congress and President Donald J. Trump to strengthen background checks and rekindle the debate about the ban on assault rifles.

“As we’ve seen before, these horrific events happen and then the spotlight fades,” Walmart chief executive Doug McMillon said in a statement at the time. “We should not allow this to happen. Congress and the administration must act.

Walmart has also taken additional measures, such as stopping the sale of ammunition that can be used in military-style weapons and discouraging people from openly carrying guns in its stores, a policy announced in 2019.

In the announcement, Mr. McMillon cited “multiple incidents from El Paso where individuals attempting to make a statement and test our response entered our stores with weapons in a manner that frightened or concerned our associates and clients”.

By nature of its size and geographic reach — it has more than 4,000 stores spread across the United States — Walmart is typically the site of crimes, some of which are violent. During the pandemic, some retailers and their employees said violence had increased in all types of stores.

Walmart said it has taken steps to increase security at some stores, such as installing cameras in parking lots and hiring off-duty police during busy shopping days.