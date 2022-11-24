Watch the 2022 World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia from anywhere

Brazil enter the 2022 World Cup as FIFA’s No.1 ranked team and favorites to win the tournament, but their first game in the event shouldn’t be a breeze. The young Serbian cadre of top players reaches its peak as the biggest football event in the world begins.

On the Brazilian side, the player to watch is Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, so famous that he only goes by Neymar. After an injury in 2021, Neymar has bounced back in 2022, bringing his prolific goalscoring ability back to Paris Saint-Germain in the French Ligue 1. For Serbia, all eyes will be on star striker Aleksandar Mitrović – an ankle injury has kept him out of action for a month and he could start the game against Brazil on the bench.

The Brazil vs Serbia match is taking place on Thursday, November 24 at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) and will air on Peacock and Fox nationwide in the United States, which is available on many live TV streaming services. Outside the United States, World Cup matches are broadcast by other streaming services, including the BBC in the United Kingdom, SBS in Australia, and TSN in Canada. But what if you’re traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the game, or just want an extra layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that does not require searching the internet for a sketchy website: you can use a vpnor virtual private network.

Here’s how you can watch the match, and the rest of the 2022 World Cup, from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

When is the Brazil vs Serbia game?

Serbia will face Brazil in 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. ET) in the United States on November 24.

Elsewhere in the world, the match starts at 10 p.m. in Qatar and 7 p.m. in London, and on November 25 at 4 a.m. in Tokyo and 6 a.m. in Sydney.

How to watch the Brazil vs Serbia game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you are unable to view the match locally, this is where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to prevent your ISP from throttling your game day speeds by encrypting your traffic. Plus, it’s a great idea when you’re traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and connections.

With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet, or laptop to access the game. So if your ISP or mobile carrier has blocked you with an IP address that says incorrectly your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix this problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, unobstructed zone. Most VPNs, like our Editors’ Choice, ExpressVPNmake it really easy to do.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in all countries where VPNs are legal, including the United States and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you’re streaming. You need to make sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even when VPNs are legal, the streaming service can terminate the account of anyone it believes is circumventing properly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN for people who want a reliable and secure VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It’s normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% and get three months of free access – the equivalent of $6.67 a month – if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream the Brazil vs Serbia game live in the USA

The Brazil-Serbia game is on Fox in the US, so you’ll need a live tv streaming service which carries a Fox station that airs the game. The cheapest service is Sling TV Blue.

Fronde/CNET Of the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox and FS1 stations, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $40 per month. Note that Sling is currently running a promotion where the first month of service is half price ($20) for new subscribers. An important caveat: while FS1 is available across the United States on Sling TV, local Fox affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered by the agreement. Sling. If you’re outside of one of these areas, you’re probably better off opting for one of the alternative services listed below.

Many others live tv streaming services also broadcast FS1 and local Fox stations, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also offer more channels. Discover our guide to live tv streaming channels for more details.

James Martin/CNET For Spanish-speaking US residents, Peacock broadcasts all World Cup matches live in Spanish. The remaining games will stream on its $5 per month Peacock Premium subscription plan. It’s the cheapest way to watch live games in the US without cable. Read our Peacock review.

Watch the 2022 World Cup game between Brazil and Serbia for free in the UK

UK fans can watch all World Cup 2022 matches for free. The games are split between two services, BBC and ITV – Brazil-Serbia is on the BBC. If you’re away from home in the UK, you can use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub from anywhere.

For matches not shown on the BBC, UK football fans can use ITV Hub. Both are free and work with many devices.

Stream the 2022 World Cup game between Brazil and Serbia in Australia

Aleksandra Aleshchenko/Getty Images Australian fans can stream all 64 World Cup games live for free using SBS On Demand, the streaming home of the country’s free-to-air television network. The service also offers full replays, mini-games and highlights.

In addition to the services and countries listed above, there are many other local matches hosting the 2022 World Cup. They include:

Argentina: TVP

Belgium: RTBF (French) and VRT (Dutch)

Brazil: TV Globo

Canada: TSN

France: TF1 and beIN Sports

Germany: ARD and ZDF

Hong Kong: PCCW

Japan: Dentsu

New Zealand: Sky

Spain: RTVE

Quick tips for streaming the 2022 World Cup using a VPN