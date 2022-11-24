What stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day

Americans looking to start their holiday shopping Thursday have fewer options than before the pandemic, with more retailers now closing on Thanksgiving Day.

The practice of major retail chains of starting Black Friday sales in-store on Thanksgiving came to an abrupt end in 2020, when COVID-19 has made crowded malls particularly unattractive.

While it was presented as a day off gift to employees, the idea seemed to go down well with the public. Goal, for example, in 2021 announced it would never be open again for in-store purchases on Thanksgiving.

In a pinch, shoppers needing last-minute ingredients or basic necessities will find some retailers open on Thursdays, though many have shortened hours. Here are which retailers will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Aldi

Apple Stores

Bed bath and beyond

best buy

Big BJ club

Bloomingdale’s

Costco

Dick Sporting Goods

Dillard’s

Home deposit

Ikea

JC Penney

Kohls

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshals

Neiman Marcus

Nordström

petco

Petsmart

Publix

Saks Fifth Avenue

sam’s club

Sephora

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Ultimate

walmart

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day

Acme — Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Big Lots — Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CVS — 24-hour pharmacies will remain open.

Dollar Tree — Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Family Dollar — Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Giant — Stores will close at 2 p.m.

Kroger — Most stores open approximately 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meijer — Main stores open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Safeway — Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sprouts — Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walgreens — Most 24-hour stores will be open all day.

Wegmans — Stores will close at 4 p.m.

Whole Foods — Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.