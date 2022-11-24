With two Vikings cornerbacks ruled out, Duke Shelley in line to start vs. Patriots

Duke Shelley is in line Thursday night to be the fourth starting right cornerback in four games for the Vikings.

The Vikings on Wednesday ruled rookie cornerbacks Akayleb Evans (concussion) and Andrew Booth Jr. (knee) out against New England at U.S. Bank Stadium. They also officially listed Christian Darrisaw (concussion) as out and defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (right calf) as questionable.

Cameron Dantzler opened the season as Minnesota’s starting right cornerback but suffered a high left ankle sprain Nov. 6 at Washington and was placed on injured reserve. Evans started Nov. 13 at Buffalo before suffering his concussion and sitting out last Sunday’s 40-3 loss to Dallas. Booth started against the Cowboys, but suffered his knee injury in that game.

Darrisaw suffered a concussion against the Cowboys, and after the game was ruled out against the Patriots. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said Tuesday that Tomlinson, who was hurt Oct. 30 against Arizona, could return after missing three games.