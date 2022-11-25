11-year-old saves baby sister from Maryland apartment fire

A small but mighty hero saved his 2-year-old sister after their apartment building in Maryland caught fire on Tuesday night.

La’Prentis Doughty, 11, ran out of the Salisbury building after noticing the fire, but immediately rushed to the second floor when he realized little Loyalty was still inside , said state firefighters.

The boy, willing to risk his life for his sister, suffered “very minor burns to his arm” after making his second escape.

“If I hadn’t saved my sister, I would be mad at myself because I could have saved her easily. I could have saved her and I would risk my life for my sister,” La’Prentis told WBOC.

The siblings’ mother, Keishauna Banks, said she was still in shock, but grateful for her young son’s bravery.

“I feel bad because I don’t know how to reward him right now. I praise him and say, do you know you did a good job? Banks said.

Banks said she was at the grocery store picking up items for Thanksgiving dinner when her best friend called and told her about the fire, according to a GoFundMe post.

La’Prentis suffered very minor burns to his arm.

La’Prentis said “I would risk my life for my sister.”

The fire caused approximately $250,000 in structural damage.

The flames were ignited by an “unspecified electrical event at an outlet” in one of the second floor bedrooms.



She returned to find that she and her children had lost “everything except the clothes on our backs”.

The fire destroyed two of the eight units inside the building, firefighters said. It caused approximately $250,000 in structural damage and $40,000 in personal damage.

The fire was started by an “unspecified electrical event at an outlet” in one of the second-floor bedrooms.

La’Prentis, Loyalty and their mother are staying at the hotel and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.