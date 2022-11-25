14+ best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals from Dyson, Shark and more

As some retailers kicked off Black Friday sales earlier this month, the shopping holiday is officially here. And if you’re thinking of investing in a new vacuum cleaner or updating your home cleaning regimen, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and more are offering notable discounts on vacuum cleaners during Black Friday. . Many of these sales run through Cyber ​​Monday.

GO AHEAD Best deals on Black Friday vacuum cleaners

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, we’ve compiled some of the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals and sales we think you’ll want to know about. We will continue to update you on new savings opportunities over the next few days.

Best Black Friday 2022 vacuum cleaner deals

Below, we share the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals based on our coverage and previous reports. To ensure the quality of each deal, we run deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey – each product is at its lowest price for at least three months.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Full Seal

Lowest price ever

Average rating of 4.4 stars from 1,029 reviews at Best Buy

Shark’s cordless, bagless vacuum offers up to 40 hours of runtime on a single charge and is built with a HEPA filtration system to trap dust, pet hair and other allergens in your home . It converts to a handheld vacuum so you can clean hard-to-reach places like curtains and behind furniture. Shark says the vacuum can be used on all floor types.

Inse cordless vacuum cleaner, 6 in 1 rechargeable stick vacuum cleaner

Average rating of 4.6 stars from 3,605 reviews at Walmart

This cordless stick vacuum from Inse is lightweight at just over 3 pounds and offers up to 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The vacuum is equipped with a HEPA filter that can capture 99.99% of fine particles and can work on hardwood floors, low pile carpets and tiles.

Dyson V15 detection

Lowest price ever

Average 4.8 stars from 845 reviews at Best Buy

This cordless vacuum from Dyson optimizes suction and run time for floor type and level of debris, depending on the brand, and has a laser that illuminates any microscopic dust. It has an LCD screen and offers up to 60 minutes of battery life.

Dyson V8

Lowest price ever

Average review of 4.7 stars out of 4,236 reviews at Best Buy

Ideal for picking up pet hair, this lightweight, cordless stick option from Dyson offers up to 40 minutes of runtime and can clean all floor types. It comes with a wall-mounted docking station and crevice tool for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.

Hoover Spotless Carpet & Upholstery Handheld Cleaner

Average rating of 4.3 stars out of 20,548 reviews on Amazon

This spot cleaner from Hoover can lift and remove spills and messes from carpets and upholstery using powerful suction combined with the included cleaning solution, according to the brand. In addition to being portable and lightweight at less than 9 pounds, the unit features a dual tank design that separates clean and dirty water, which can make it easier to replace, rinse and clean tanks, explains Hoover. The carpet cleaner also comes with a furniture attachment and a 5-foot hose for hard-to-reach areas.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150)

Lowest price ever

Average rating of 4.3 stars from 9,924 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum learns the layout of your home and creates a smart map so you can direct it to clean any room you need. It has an edge sweeping brush and two multi-surface rubber rollers that can adapt to different types of floors.

Best Black Friday 2022 vacuum cleaner sales

Here are the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner sales we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple offers and not all products listed in a sale will be the best offers.

walmart:Up to 60% discount on floor maintenance Target: Up to 50% reduction on floor maintenance Roborock: Up to 44% off robot vacuums, wet vacuums and more Vacuum: Up to 40% off vacuum cleaner and floor care packs raycop: Up to 30% off handheld vacuum cleaners Shark: Up to 15% off sitewide or up to $280 off select products like vacuum cleaners and more i robot: Up to $595 off robot vacuums best buy: Up to $400 off floor maintenance eufy: Up to $280 off robot vacuums Bissell: Up to $180 off vacuum cleaners and carpet cleaners Tineco: Up to $170 off vacuum cleaners Dyson: Up to $150 off select vacuums

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving every year. Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25. But experts told us that Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday aren’t just 24-hour events anymore. They turn into weeks of great deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Over the next few days, we’ll continue to let you know about new savings opportunities, along with tips on what to buy during the event and what you might want to wait before buying.

Discover Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, technology and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.