2022 Fifa World Cup Brazil Vs Serbia Highlights: Richarlison Scores Second-Half Brace As Brazil Beat Serbia 2-0

2022 FIFA World Cup Brazil vs Serbia Highlights: Richarlison scored a second-half brace as Brazil swept past Serbia to record a 2-0 win in a Group G match at Lusail Stadium. After failing to break through the Serbian defense for over an hour, Richarlison scored twice in nine minutes to give Brazil a comfortable victory in the end. Vinicius Jr was involved in both goals. Brazil had hit the post several times during the game, while Vanja Milinkovic-Savic also made some decent saves before Brazil turned up the heat in the second half. However, Serbia didn’t offer much as Alexander Mitrovic and Co. struggled to make a meaningful impact. (MATCH CENTER)

Here are the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2022 football match between Brazil and Serbia straight from the Lusail Stadium in Doha

