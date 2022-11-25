AAP calls for LG resignation after Sisodia’s name does not appear in CBI’s first billing sheet over Delhi excise policy scam

The ruling Aam Aadmi party has accused the BJP at the Center of using central polling agencies to target its leaders ahead of the Delhi municipal elections and the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. PTI

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday called for the resignation of Delhi LG VK Saxena and branded Delhi’s excise policy scam ‘bogus’ after the Central Bureau of Investigation failed to include the name of the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in his initial. billing sheet.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of concocting a scam where there is none, Sisodia demanded the resignation of the LG and said, “BJP has made up a story of alcohol scam and raided my residence. It is clear from the CBI indictment that I was falsely defamed. The BJP made a bogus report against the Delhi government with the help of LG and CS. Since the CBI gave a free kick to Manish Sisodia, the LG must resign.

AAP organizer and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reacted to the CBI charge sheet which named seven people but did not name Sisodia, calling the case a political scam. excise of “false” and alleging that it was just an attempt by the BJP to slander and implicate its MP since the investigative agency had also failed to find evidence against Sisodia.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said: “Manish’s name is not on the CBI roadmap. The whole thing is bogus. Nothing was found in the raids. A total of 800 agents found nothing in the investigation for four months. Manish offered hope for a good future to millions of poor children across the country through a revolution in education. I am sorry that a conspiracy has been hatched to defame such a person by implicating him in a false affair.

CBI पूरा केस फ़र्ज़ी।रेड में कुछ नहीं। ।800 अफ़सरों को 4 महीने जाँच में कुछ मिल मिल. मनीष ने शिक्षा क्रांति से के करोड़ों गरीब बच्चों अच अच hold — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 25, 2022

On Friday, the CBI filed its first indictment against seven suspects in the excise policy scam case. The seven named in the indictment include two arrested businessmen, the head of a news channel, a Hyderabad-based liquor businessman, a Delhi-based liquor distributor and two officials from the excise department. The case relating to the alcohol policy scam is still open and an investigation to determine Sisodia’s role, if any, is still ongoing, according to officials from the investigative agency.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister, who was listed as ‘accused No. 1’ in the CBI’s first information report (FIR) filed in August, was not named in the indictment. charge, he will soon be called back for questioning, officials said.

The CBI is investigating allegations of serious violations of the Aam Aadmi Party government’s new alcohol policy for the nation’s capital, which was withdrawn within six months. Under the now revoked policy, liquor store licenses were granted to private actors, allegedly known to AAP leaders. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also filed a money laundering complaint following the CBI investigation.

Sisodia, who has overseen alcohol policy, was raided by investigative agencies in August and also questioned by the CBI. He has, to date, refuted all allegations of corruption or illegal activity in the making of alcohol policy.

The ruling Aam Aadmi party has accused the BJP at the center of using central polling agencies to target its leaders ahead of the Delhi mayoral elections and the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, saying the AAP has started forming an electoral threat to the BJP in the polls.

