After e-Learning Academy, Amazon to shut down food delivery business from December 29

E-commerce company Amazon India announced on Friday that it was ending the food delivery business it was testing in India, a day after announcing the closure of its online learning platform launched less than two years ago for high school students in India.

“As part of our annual operational planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food,” a company spokesperson said. Reuters.

“We don’t make these decisions lightly. We are phasing out these programs to take care of current customers and partners.”

The e-commerce giant has told its restaurant partners that it will discontinue services from December 29, 2022. However, by then they will receive orders.

“After careful evaluation, we have decided to discontinue Amazon Food effective December 29, 2022. This decision means that you will no longer receive customer orders through Amazon Food after this date.”

“You will continue to receive orders until then and we expect you to continue to fulfill those orders,” he added.

On Thursday, the e-commerce giant announced that it had shut down its online learning platform for high school students in India less than two years after its launch, without citing a reason.

The Amazon Academy platform, launched early last year amid a boom in virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, offered coaching for competitions, including the entrance exam joint (JEE), which allows entry into top engineering colleges across India.

The liquidation comes at a time when several edtech companies are under pressure from schools and coaching centers reopening across India after COVID-19-induced lockdowns.

According to reports, the e-commerce giant plans to lay off around 10,000 people in corporate and tech jobs as the tech industry across the world faces a “funding winter”.

Amid the tech industry’s massive layoff season, several tech companies, including Meta, Google, and Microsoft, have already laid off many employees to cut costs.