AirPods Pro 2 drops to lowest price of $200

Apple just released the new $250 second-generation AirPods Pro in September, and they’re already available for a $50 discount at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy for Black Friday 2022. That’s the lowest price. lowest we’ve seen since they were released.

There are plenty of great Black Friday deals on Apple devices worth considering this year, but this is an especially amazing deal for the latest generation AirPods Pro, especially considering that AirPods Pro originals, released in 2019, averaged between $170 and $185 in 2022.

The second-generation AirPods Pro are a significantly better set of wireless headphones than the originals. In our tests, we found them to have much improved and richer sound quality and better noise canceling performance.

Apple also gave the new AirPods Pro a touch stalk that lets you adjust the volume without having to take out your iPhone. Volume control adds to existing AirPods Pro controls that include play/pause, previous/next track, Siri, and switching between noise cancellation and transparency modes.

Apple has also made a huge improvement to the adaptive transparency mode. It’s designed to keep you aware of your surroundings by letting sound in, but it also instantly muffles sudden loud noises.

