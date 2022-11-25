Al Roker leaves hospital in time for Thanksgiving dinner

Al Roker came home from the hospital just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

The TODAY meteorologist shared the uplifting news on Instagram on Nov. 24 that he was released from hospital after experiencing blood clots in his leg and lungs. He even got to catch a bit of Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Parade, where he’s been a staple for nearly 30 years.

“Okay, this is my version of a Thanksgiving Day parade – getting out of the hospital,” Al said in a video showing him walking out of the hospital. “Time to blow up that taco stand. Woo-hoo!”

Al, 68, previously shared on Instagram on Nov. 18 that he was in hospital with a blood clot in his leg that was sending blood clots to his lungs. He was grateful to be able to return to his family for the holidays on Thursday.

“So much for being #grateful on #thanksgiving day,” he wrote on Instagram. “Leaving the hospital and home for #thanksgivingdinner.”

Al’s wife, Deborah Roberts, also shared her joy at his return home.

“Grateful beyond words. Grateful for all the support and best wishes. #thanksgiving #miracle #gratefulheart,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Al petting their dog.

The TODAY family also thanked for the news.

” Yeah !! Now we are especially grateful to you too!!!” TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager commented on Instagram. “And all those doctors and nurses who took care of our loved one!”

“Whoohoo!!!!!” TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer, who replaced Al on the show, commented.

Al even got a chance to watch the parade on TV for a bit, praising the hosting work of TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

“Back home in time to catch some of the #mycysthanksgivingdayparade Missing being next to @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb,” he wrote on Instagram.

Savannah and Hoda sent their best wishes to Al during the show, and fans at the parade noted that it just wasn’t the same this year without Al’s smiling face wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving.

After Thursday’s good news, there’s a good chance he’ll be back to fight the butter guy on Thanksgiving before you know it.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com