Pin 0 Shares

Well, so Jada Pinkett may still get some d*** from August Alsina because August is still interested in women, contrary to the gay unbosoming. August Alsina’s gay confession is reportedly a charade to gain media attention and also promote his music with his supposed lover, Zu, who has identified as Alsina’s kid brother. So after… Read More »August Alsina’s Gay Confession With Zu Is For Clout!

The post August Alsina’s Gay Confession With Zu Is For Clout! appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.