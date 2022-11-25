Belarusian Lukashenko made decision to invade Ukraine under certain conditions, expert says

Lukashenko decided to invade Ukraine – founder of the BYPOL initiative

BYPOL is made up of former Belarusian law enforcement officials who oppose Lukashenko’s illegitimate regime.

“We think Lukashenko decided to invade,” Azarov said.

“And he will invade Ukraine only under certain conditions – when he is certain of some kind of Russian victory… Preparations are underway, but there is no specific date, because there is no is not clear that the offensive can take place in the near future.”

According to the expert, the preparations are evidenced by “endless” military exercises of Belarusian troops.

“First of all, it is the special operations forces, air defence, air force, engineering corps and electronic warfare units; they are the first to be trained,” says Azarov.

On November 4, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko announced that he was not planning to send the Belarusian army to fight in Ukraine.

