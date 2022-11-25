Best Black Friday deals at Nordstrom: Ugg, The Crueset, beauty products and more

Nordström



Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is underway with tons of deals on shoes, cookware, and more. Nordstrom’s best items tend to sell out quickly, so buy them now before they’re gone.

The best products in this article

Ugg cozy slippers, $70 (reduced from $100)

Our Place Always Pan set, $95 (was $145)

Le Crueset Deep Dutch Oven, $200 (reduced from $380)

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to pick up holiday gifts for the family, you won’t want to miss Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale. The retailer is currently offering tons of shoes, clothing, kitchenware, makeup and more at discounted prices for Black Friday. Keep reading to explore the best Nordstrom deals before they sell out.

The best Black Friday deals at Nordstrom

Shop the best deals for home, fashion and beauty at Nordstrom now.

Our Place Always Pan Set: $95 (save $50)

Nordström



This set from the popular cookware brand Our Place serves as a non-stick frying pan and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, sauce boat, spatula and spoon rest. It includes the Our Place Always multifunctional pot, a pot lid, a steamer basket and a spatula.

Our Place Always Pan set, $95 (was $145)

Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara: $10 (save $15)

Nordström



This volumizing mascara promises to deliver feathery, fanned-out lashes. Deep black mascara does not clump or become brittle.

A Nordstrom reviewer says, “I’ve been using this mascara since the week it came out. It’s my favorite!”

Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara, $10 (was $25)

Mac Lipsticks: $15 (save $6)

Nordström



If you’re a fan of MAC lipsticks, you might want to stock up on all your favorite shades now. Nordstrom has MAC lipsticks in a ton of shades and finishes on sale now for $15 each.

MAC Matte Lipstick, $15 (reduced from $21)

MAC Satin Lipstick, $15 (was $21)

MAC Frosted Lipstick, $15 (reduced from $21)

Ugg cozy slippers: $70 (save $30)

Nordström



These cozy slippers from Ugg make a great holiday gift. These cozy slippers feature a plush genuine sheepskin lining for added comfort.

Ugg cozy slippers, $70 (reduced from $100)

Le Crueset Deep Casserole: $200 (save $180)

Norstrom



This 5.25 Quart Cast Iron Deep Dutch Oven can be used for slow cooking, roasting, baking and frying. Its enamel surface minimizes sticking and staining and makes cleaning easy.

Le Crueset Deep Dutch Oven, $200 (reduced from $380)

Spanx faux leather leggings: $78 (save $20)

Nordström



These Spanx leggings feature the brand’s contoured waistband to help smooth your figure. These leggings are a celebrity favourite: they’ve been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more.

During the Nordstrom Black Friday sale, these Spanx leggings went down from $98 to $78 — though the sale didn’t extend to petite sizes.

Spanx faux leather leggings, $78 (was $98)

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw: $135 (25% off)

Nordström



“I have too many blankets,” no one ever said. During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, these soft and fluffy blankets are 25% off.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw, $135 (was $180)

Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot: $65+

Caslon via Nordström



This water resistant Chelsea boot is available in five colors. The women’s leather pull-on boot is reduced from $100 to $65 during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Price varies slightly depending on size and color.

Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot, $65+ (Discounted $100)

Aura Carver Luxe Digital Picture Frame: $159

Nordström



This sleek, freestanding photo frame displays photos from your iPhone or other smart device. It’s equipped with an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts screen brightness, dynamic orientation that lets you switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode, and wireless connectivity for easy downloading. Pictures.

Aura Carver Luxe Digital Picture Frame, $159 (was $179)

Viking 3-ply 11-piece cookware set: $675 (save $225)



Nordström



Save $225 when you invest in an 11-piece cookware set from Viking, which includes a 12-inch skillet, 10-inch skillet, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saucepan with lid and steamer insert, 7 quart Dutch oven with lid and 4 quart sauté pan with lid.

Viking 3-ply 11-piece cookware set, $675 (reduced from $900)

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress: $50

Nordström



Stay cool or sweat it out in style with this exercise dress from Outdoor Voices. Available in three colors, this dress is up half off during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Price varies by size and color.

Outdoor Voices Exercise Robe, $50+ (reduced from $100)

Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Sheepskin Slingback Sandal: $50+

Nordström



The open toe design of these genuine sheepskin strappy sandals means that, unlike a standard slipper, you wear these stylish shoes anywhere. Although not included in this year’s Nordstrom Black Friday sale, some colors are on sale right now for a whopping 50% off.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Sheepskin Slingback Sandal, $50+ (was $100)

Ugg Scuffita Genuine Sheepskin Slippers: $69+

Nordström



These wool slippers for women come in six colors and are made from genuine sheepskin. They’re on sale now for as little as $69. Price varies by color.

Ugg Scuffita Genuine Sheepskin Slippers, $69+ (was $90)

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser: $69



Nordström



This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skincare product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2 star rating. “I am a licensed Master Esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool,” writes one reviewer. “If you are considering purchasing this product, do so. Honest.”

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $69 (was $99)

More early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now



Although there is still time to wait until the official Black Friday Sale 2022 start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our first articles on Black Friday deals.

The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more

The best Black Friday luggage deals: Samsonite, Delsey, Calpak and more

The best Black Friday deals at Best Buy: Samsung phones, iRobot Roomba, Theragun and more

The best furniture deals ahead of Black Friday: Save at Amazon, Wayfair and more

The best early Black Friday deals at Wayfair: furniture, kitchen and more

Apple Watch Ultra and Apple AirPods Pro 2 are available on Amazon, and one is discounted ahead of Black Friday

The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

The best early Black Friday deals you can buy on Amazon now

Walmart’s best early Black Friday deals: Save big on Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Apple AirPods Pro 2 and more

The best Black Friday TV deals on Amazon: Samsung, Sony, LG and more

The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung fridges you can get at Best Buy now

The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung washers and dryers you can get at Best Buy now

The best Black Friday deals on Samsung fridges: save up to $1,200

Apple’s best early Black Friday deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more

The best early Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung and more

The best early Black Friday TV deals: Samsung, Sony, LG and more

The best early Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances at Amazon: Keurig, Instant Pot and more

The best new washer and dryer features in 2022, plus early Black Friday deals

Best early Black Friday deals on washer and dryer combos: Samsung, LG, more

The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba, Braava Jet Mop, Shark IQ and more

Surprise! Another retailer is hosting a huge early Black Friday sale on kitchen appliances, furniture and more today

The best and quietest dishwashers you can buy, plus the first Black Friday dishwasher deals

The best sofa beds in 2022, plus sofa bed deals ahead of Black Friday

Upgrade your kitchen before Christmas: the best Black Friday fridge and cooker deals