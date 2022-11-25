Binance is Not A Chinese Company-CZ

Binance is not a Chinese company, exclaims CZ.

Binance has nothing to do with China.

Voyager soon under the stables of Binance.

The current crypto market is indeed quite complex, and in other words boring with the markets being propagatively low. With lesser activities, the market is on a whole completely drunk and wasted. The situation is not far different for even the largest global crypto exchange, the Binance.

Accordingly, on November 24th, 2022, the CEO of Binance, Chengpang Zhao (CZ) took over the limelights for the day upon an interview. Basically, CZ has been bombarded with questions upon the acquisition of Voyager. The Voyager is basically a crypto lending, and financing firm based in the U.S, which declared itself bankrupt a few months ago.

With the follow up, FTX and Binance both bid for acquiring the assets of Voyager. In such terms, the FTX platform somehow managed to secure the bid, outrunning Binance U.S. All this took place before the tragic event of the downfall and collapse of the FTX platform itself.

Accordingly, now Binance steps in once again to acquire Voyager as FTX is completely out of the picture now.

CZ’s Denial of Chinese Relationships

Upon the interview, CZ stated clearly that they will acquire Voyager’s digital assets, as FTX has failed itself to fulfill the commitment. In addition, CZ defends on the false propaganda put out to the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The U.S SEC has been told many times that Binance is actually a Chinese firm.Moreover, CZ directly reveals that it was a false story made by FTX inorder to secure the Voyager deal, and to thrash degrade Binance.

To his defense, CZ clearly states that Binance is not a Chinese firm, and that it has nothing to do with China entirely. Also, he adds that many mistaken Binance and himself to be Chinese, because of the way he looks. Furthermore, he reveals that he is actually a Canadian, and has been a Canadian for the past 30 years.

Let me tell you a little something. A Chinese company will never dare to say they are not a Chinese company publicly. Hope that puts this to rest. https://t.co/GtcElzPw9T — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 24, 2022

In support to this, CZ even put out a tweet stating that no true Chinese firm has the guts or would even dare to utter that they are not a Chinese firm publicly.