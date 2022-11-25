Boy, 5, rescued after huge python grabbed his ankle and dragged him into swimming pool, says dad

A pleasant afternoon of swimming in the backyard of a New South Wales home turned into a horrific event this week after a man said his 5-year-old son was attacked by a huge python.

Speaking to Australian radio program 3AW on Thursday, Byron Bay resident Ben Blake said his two sons were swimming in the family’s inground pool on Wednesday. Her 5-year-old son, Beau Blake, had emerged from the water and was walking along the edge of the pool next to the garden when the incident happened.

“Just out of the blue a probably 3 meter python decided to wrap its mouth around his ankle and they both rolled into the pool and the python wrapped itself around him,” Blake said.

Blake said he thought the python was “sitting there waiting for something to happen.”

“And it was Beau,” he said.

The next few minutes passed in a flash. All of a sudden, Blake said, he saw the snake emerge, and the next thing he knew, the snake was “completely wrapped around” his son’s leg and they were spiraling around in the pool. He then told Australian outlet 9 News that the python wrapped itself “from the bite to the knee joint”.

That’s when her 76-year-old father literally stepped in to save the day. Within seconds he was in the pool, grabbing both the boy and the snake, still entwined, and handing them to Ben. The father separated the two after about 15 to 20 seconds, he said, saying “it was a bit of an ordeal”.

“I just grabbed him as close to the head as I could and squeezed and pulled,” Ben Blake told 9 News.

The boy was attacked days before his sixth birthday, his father said, but is fine after his father and grandfather told him the snake was not poisonous.

“He’s an absolute trooper,” Ben Blake said.

The family are now monitoring the bite marks on Beau’s ankle to make sure there is no infection.

While New South Wales and Australia as a whole are known for their creepy creatures, including pythons, Blake said the incident was outside the norm. It’s unclear what type of python attacked the boy, but there are 15 species of python on the mainland, according to the Backyard Buddies organization.

“A big python like that hiding in the bushes right by the pool – not so much,” he said of this kind of incident.

The family eventually released the snake shortly after it attacked the child, but even after that ordeal, Blake said “the naughty thing” didn’t get very far away. In fact, he said, he “returned to the scene of the crime.”

