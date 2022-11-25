Bybit Brings Its Top-Notch Exchange to World Blockchain Summit Bangkok

One of the most trusted, reliable, and transparent cryptocurrency derivatives platforms, Bybit, joins the 23rd global edition of World Blockchain Summit as Headline Sponsor on 8-9 December 2022 at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok.

The advanced, user-friendly platform, combined with best-in-class infrastructure, excellent customer service, and multilingual community support; Bybit moves toward a brighter decentralized future. It also provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, emerging as a reliable exchange for the digital asset class.

Mohammed Saleem, Founder & CEO, World Blockchain Summit stated:

“We are extremely honoured to feature Bybit as the Headline Sponsor for the event. Bybit is a pioneer in nurturing the dreams and freedom of crypto believers by empowering them with knowledge making them the crypto ark.”

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

WBS hosts a global series of blockchain, crypto, metaverse and web3 business platforms. Bringing together the ecosystem of founders, developers, investors, regulators, enterprise buyers, and influencers.

As the world’s largest blockchain and web3 summit series, WBS has hosted more than 35,000 industry stakeholders at more than 20 editions, in 10+ destinations around the world.

In collaboration with key industry stakeholders and our advisory board members, WBS curates a regionally relevant agenda for each edition. Highlighting the latest trends and upcoming opportunities in the market. While also enabling deal flow, business development, and more for our community of founders and investors.

WBS commits to boost the development, adoption, and growth of the entire web3 ecosystem.

