California shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Rajesh Khanna
California shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A shooting in Costa Mesa, California on Thursday night left one dead and two injured, police said.

A Costa Mesa Police Department Twitter post said officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street at 6:50 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Two people were in critical condition, police said.

Police closed off the street to investigate the homicide, but the department said no arrests were made.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident with no “concern for the surrounding community” in the city about 40 miles south of Los Angeles.

Rajesh Khanna

