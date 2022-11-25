Called ‘incompetent’, ‘traitor’, Sachin Pilot has THIS to say to Ashok Gehlot

Described as “incompetent” and a “traitor” who will never become Prime Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot has returned to the post of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. PTI.

New Delhi: Called ‘incompetent’ and a ‘traitor’ who will never become Rajasthan’s chief minister, Sachin Pilot has backtracked on chief minister Ashok Gehlot, taunting him to focus on Gujarat as the latter is responsible for the party in the poll-bound state where Congress is about to be decimated.

Congress Leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday dismissed CM Ashok Gehlot’s derogatory remarks and “baseless” allegations.

“Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced leader, I don’t know who is advising him to bring baseless false allegations against me. Today there is a need to strengthen the party,” Congress leader Sachin Pilot said during a meeting. an interview with ANI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had branded the state’s Congress leader Sachin Pilot a “traitor” and said he could never become the state’s chief minister.

Pilot suggests Congress will only win Rajasthan under him

Pilot recalled that the BJP was badly beaten in Rajasthan when he was the state party leader.

“The BJP was badly beaten in Rajasthan when I was the state party chairman. Yet the Congress speaker gave another chance to Gehlot to become CM. Today, the priority should be how we can again win the elections in Rajasthan,” he said.

Pilot undermines Gehlot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot called the accusations unwarranted at a time when the party must unite against the BJP and support Bharat Jodo Yatra to succeed.

“Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo Yatra and we all have to make the yatra a success. The only party that can challenge the BJP is the Congress. We must challenge the BJP in all ruling states,” Pilot said.

Gehlot under fire from above

Congress Secretary General for Communications Jairam Ramesh also condemned CM Gehlot’s remark and said differences should be resolved in a way that strengthens Congress.

“Ashok Gehlot is a seasoned and experienced political leader. Whatever differences he has expressed with his younger colleague Sachin Pilot will be resolved in a way that strengthens the Congress,” Congress Secretary General Jairam Ramesh said.

