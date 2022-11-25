Cat recognized as oldest living feline before turning 27

A black and brown cat was officially named the oldest living feline just before it turned 27.

Flossie, who lives in Britain, is 26 years and 329 days old and enjoys good health despite not seeing well and being deaf, Guinness World Records reported on Thursday.

She’s lived in different homes over the years and current owner Vicki has nothing but good things to say about her furry friend.

A few months ago, the animal was brought to Cats Protection, the country’s leading cat protection charity, and officials were shocked to learn her records showed she was 27.

In 1995, Flossie was adopted by a hospital worker after living as a stray with other cats. Her owner died ten years later, and that person’s sister took her home where Flossie spent the next 14 years of her life until that owner died.

“Fortunately, her former owner’s son gave her refuge and decided to care for her to the best of his abilities,” the Guinness World Records website reads, adding that she lived with him for three years until he made the difficult decision to entrust her to Tunbridge Wells of Cats Protections because he knew she needed special care.

Video footage shows Flossie enjoying her surroundings while napping on a soft blanket and walking around Vicki’s house in east London.

“When I heard that Flossie was the oldest cat in the world I was shocked. And then when I got the call that she had won her Guinness World Record, I was shocked. very surprised,” she said:

“Our new life together already feels like Flossie’s house, which makes me so happy,” Vickie added.

Social media users expressed their delight that the cat has continued to thrive after so many years, with one person writing: ‘Bless her she’s gotten lots of love, well done Flossie.’

“How sweet, lovable and obviously well loved to live as long as she does,” another person commented.

Now Vickie wants her pet’s story to inspire others to consider adopting their own senior cat.