China is finally trying to solve its housing crisis

More than a year after one of China’s biggest property developers began collapsing, unrest has spread to cities across the country. Dozens of other developers also defaulted on debt payments, sales of new homes plummeted and construction cranes stopped at many sites.

This week, the Chinese government, which so far has remained largely on the sidelines of the country’s real estate crash, took its strongest steps yet to try to minimize the damage from the turmoil that has enveloped China Evergrande Group. , the most indebted group in the world. developer, and many of its competitors.

Real estate development plays an outsized role in China’s economy, accounting for around a quarter of economic output and a quarter of its bank lending. Housing accounts for at least three-fifths of household assets in China, and many Chinese see apartments as the only reliable way to build wealth.