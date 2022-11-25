Elon Musk announces ‘amnesty’ for suspended Twitter accounts

Elon Musk has announced that suspended Twitter accounts will be offered “amnesty” starting next week.

The head of the company, which completed a $44 billion takeover in October, polled Twitter users and a majority of users supported the move.

The poll released Wednesday asked, “Should Twitter offer blanket amnesty to suspended accounts, provided they haven’t broken the law or engaged in egregious spamming?”

Some 72.4% of voters said yes, while 27.6% said no. There were 3,162,112 votes cast in the 24-hour poll.

Musk said Thursday: “People have spoken. The amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi vox dei.’

The statement opens up the possibility that thousands of suspended accounts will be reinstated immediately. It’s not yet clear if there will be a verification process before accounts are reactivated, or if Twitter will simply take a broad approach and restore them all at once.

The poll follows another recent survey that asked whether former President Donald Trump should be reinstated.

After a majority said yes, Trump’s account was reactivated – then Trump said he saw “no reason” to join anyway.

In his earlier announcement that Trump’s account would be restored, Musk also used the Latin phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

Musk has already reinstated several accounts since his takeover.

They include those by Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson and The Babylon Bee.

Conservative author and psychologist Dr Peterson has been suspended from the platform after claiming transgender star Elliot Page had her breasts removed by a ‘criminal doctor’.

The Babylon Bee – whose account was restricted in March for naming transgender woman U.S. Undersecretary of Health Rachel Levine “Man of the Year” – was also granted full account access.

Griffin was recently suspended for impersonating Musk on Twitter.

In a recent explanation of his policy on account suspensions, Musk said, “Twitter’s new policy is freedom of speech, not freedom of access.”

‘Negative/hateful tweets will be deboosted and demonetized to the max, so no ads or other revenue for Twitter.

“You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically search for it, which is no different from the rest of the internet.”

The Twit Chief added: “Note, this only applies to the individual tweet, not the entire account.”

Twitter polls are open to all users and are unscientific and potentially targeted by fake accounts and bots.

A blanket amnesty for suspended accounts could potentially alarm government authorities who have been closely monitoring Musk’s handling of hate speech since buying the influential platform.

It could also scare off Apple and Google, tech titans with the power to ban Twitter from their mobile app stores over content issues.

Trump was banned from the platform early last year for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump said he heard Musk’s poll was getting a big response, but he “sees no reason for it (a Twitter throwback)”.

“They have a lot of problems on Twitter. You see what’s going on. They (the company) may get there, they may not get there, but the problems are unbelievable and the engagements are negative,” he said. declared.

Besides Trump, names thrown around on Twitter include Roger Stone and Steve Bannon.

Stone said he wanted to come back after being banned in 2017 for attacking a journalist.

He was briefly back on Twitter in April using an alternative account as he said he was “can’t wait to see how strong Elon Musk’s commitment to free speech is”.

Steve Bannon is another former Trump adviser looking to get back on the platform after being kicked out in 2020.

Among those expected to be brought back to Twitter under Musk are former Trump advisers Roger Stone (left) and Steve Bannon (right), who were fired from the platform in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

The former White House chief strategist had released a video suggesting that Dr Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has said conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will not return to Twitter and will remain banned from the platform.

Musk said on Sunday he had “no mercy for anyone who uses the death of children for profit, politics or fame” because of his own experience with the death of his first child.

Jones was ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for his lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed 26 people, mostly children.

Musk did not specify whether the bans covered by the poll were permanent or temporary suspensions.

The future of content moderation on Twitter has become a pressing concern, with major advertisers staying away from the site after a failed relaunch earlier this month saw a proliferation of fake accounts , causing embarrassment.

Meanwhile, teams tasked with keeping nefarious activities off-site have been gutted, victims of Musk-led layoffs that saw half the total number of employees leave the company.