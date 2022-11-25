Elon Musk says Twitter will launch ‘Verified’ service next week

Elon Musk’s Twitter account displayed on a phone screen and the Twitter logo displayed on a screen in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland, November 22, 2022.

Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed “Verified” service next week with checks in different colors depending on account type.

The Twitter CEO said there would be a “golden check” for businesses, a gray one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.

All verified accounts will be “manually authenticated” before verification is enabled, Musk said.

The billionaire called the decision ‘painful, but necessary’

Musk’s comments come after he was forced to suspend the $8-a-month Twitter Blue service, which allowed anyone to pay for the blue verification tick subscription, after users abused the system by impersonating famous brands and people.

The CEO said on Monday that Twitter would delay the relaunch of its Blue Verified service to $8 per month. At the time, Musk said Twitter would “probably use [a] different color control for organizations than for individuals. »

Now he’s given details on what it might look like.

Musk previously said he planned to relaunch Twitter Blue on November 29. Musk’s latest schedule calls for the relaunch on December 2.

The subscription service is Musk’s bid to find a new revenue stream on Twitter amid the billionaire’s controversial reshuffle at the social media company.

Musk has laid off thousands of Twitter employees and asked the remaining workers to commit to “long, high-intensity hours” or leave.