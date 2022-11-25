Elon Musk’s Poll Results Indicate Amnesty for Suspended Accounts

  • Elon Musk has announced that amnesty for suspended accounts will begin next week.
  • As a result, Donald Trump’s account was reinstated after it had been suspended in 2021.

Elon Musk has announced that the general amnesty for suspended accounts will begin as soon as next week. Musk tweeted on Wednesday that the Twitter network is offering amnesty to accounts that haven’t broken any laws or engaged in flagrant spam, and he asked for people’s opinions as Yes/No, with 72.4% saying yes and more than 3.15 million responding that they want amnesty.