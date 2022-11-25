England wary of World Cup v USA – Orange County Register

England wary of World Cup v USA
England Wary Of World Cup V Usa - Orange County Register

By JAMES ROBSON

DOHA, Qatar – England scored six goals in their World Cup opener against Iran, but it was the two they conceded that worried coach Gareth Southgate and gave him some encouragement. hope in the United States.

“At the end, we looked sloppy,” Southgate said of Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran. He also warned that the United States will come “full throttle” in Friday’s Group B game.

The tournament has already produced shocking results, including Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina and Japan’s upset over Germany.

A United States victory over England would not be on the scale of Saudi Arabia’s victory, but Gregg Berhalter’s side are undoubtedly the underdogs against one of the tournament favourites.

The two goals conceded against Iran allowed Southgate to focus on an otherwise encouraging performance.

His message to the players is clear: they will have to be better against the American side who drew 1-1 with Wales in their first group game.

“It’s a top nation with a lot of top players who have played in the Premier League that we’ve come up against,” said England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. “But it’s about us as a team 100%. It’s about taking the Iran result and approaching the American game in a positive way.

