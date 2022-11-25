Evanshine scores 30 goals, EC girls rally in second half

LEES CREEK — Libby Evanshine scored 30 points as East Clinton beat Whiteoak 67-45 Wednesday night in a non-league game at the CHS.

Even though it was an 18 point gap in the end, it wasn’t easy.

East Clinton took a 17-9 lead with Evanshine (6) and Jayden Murphy (6) leading the way. Kami Whiteaker scored five.

But Whiteoak took the lead at halftime, beating East Clinton 23-11 in the second quarter.

Darby Yeager had 13 of his best 17 Whiteoak in the second quarter as the Wildcats took the lead 32-28.

But it didn’t take long for Evanshine and Co. to assert themselves in the third. Evanshine scored 11 in the third as the Astros took a 46-36 lead.

Evanshine added nine and Murphy seven in the fourth quarter to give East Clinton a comfortable margin.

In addition to being the top scorer, Evanshine had 12 rebounds. Whiteaker had 16 points and Murphy scored 15, grabbed eight rebounds, had five steals and blocked two shots. Jordan Collom, the only other EC player to score, had eight rebounds and eight assists. She had four interceptions on defense.

SUMMARY

November 23, 2022

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 67, Whiteoak 45

WO^9^23^4^9^^45

CE^17^11^18^21^^67

(45) WHITEOAK (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McMullen 0-0-0-0 Monteith 0-0-2-2 Hill 1-0-0-2 Hamm 2-0-2-6 Carr 2-0- 0-4 Roberts 5-3-1-14 Yeager 7-3-0-17 TOTALS 17-6-5/11-45

(67) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 2-0-2-6 Tong 0-0-0-0 Evanshine 11-0-8-30 Whiteaker 4-3-5-16 Murphy 3-3 -6-15 Hadley 0-0-0-0 Stonewall 0-0-0-0 Scott 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-6-21/24-67

FIELD GOALS: CE (20-46) Evanshine 11-20 Whiteaker 4-7

3 PT GROUND GOALS: EC (6-14) Whiteaker 3-5 Murphy 3-5

FREE THROWS: EC (21-24) Evanshine 8-10 Murphy 6-6 Whiteaker 5-6 Collom 2-2

REBOUND: EC-36 (Evanshine 12 Collom 8 Murphy 8 Whiteaker 3 Stonewall 2 Tong 1 Hadley 1 Scott 1)

SUPPORT: EC-15 (Collom 8 Evanshine 2 Whiteaker 2 Murphy 2 Tong 1)

FLIGHTS: EC-13 (Murphy 5 Collom 4 Evanshine 3 Whiteaker 1)

BLOCKED SHOT: EC-3 (Murphy 2 Evanshine 1)

Turnover: EC-14