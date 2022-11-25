Family of Stanford babysitter who took her own life is suing university for taking disciplinary action

The family of a standout Stanford University goalkeeper sued the school after the student’s suicide in March, saying they should be held responsible for her death.

Katie Meyer, 22, took her own life in February after receiving a disciplinary letter from the university brass, following an August 2021 incident in which she allegedly spilled coffee on another student athlete.

The student, a football player at the school whose identity has not been revealed, was then accused of having sexually assaulted one of her teammates, then a minor.

The lawsuit, filed by Steven and Gina Meyer on Wednesday, says that on the evening of her death, Stanford “negligently and recklessly” sent her the formal disciplinary notice without properly verifying the August meeting.

He further stated that the warning “contained threatening language regarding sanctions and even ‘dismissal from college,’ which put the star sitter in a deteriorated state of mind that would ultimately see her choke on her life.”

It is currently unclear whether or not Meyer deliberately spilled the coffee on the football player. She was allegedly riding her bike when she spilled the drink, the suit says, claiming it was an accident

The lawsuit argues that the school’s use of “heavy legalese and threatening language” caused their daughter “to experience an acute stress reaction that impulsively drove her to suicide.”

The filing brings allegations of wrongful death, intentional infliction of emotional distress and six other allegations.

Katie Meyer’s family sued Stanford for wrongful death, claiming the disciplinary letter she received prompted her to take her own life

Her parents, Steven and Gina Meyer, have now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the California school, saying their daughter’s suicide was “solely in response to shocking and deeply upsetting information she received from Stanford while she was alone in her room without any support or resources. ‘

Katie Meyer, 22, took her own life in February after receiving a disciplinary letter regarding when she spilled coffee on a student accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Meyer, the former team captain and 2019 champion, died in March this year, with the coroner later ruling her death a suicide.

At the time, the eldest of the college was breastfeeding a knee surgery and intended to go to law school after graduation.

According to the lawsuit – which names the University, its board, deans and general counsel – the school’s letter threatened those plans, putting the football star under pressure.

He also revealed that the school never took disciplinary action against the football star due to lack of evidence. Instead, he argues, the legendary college focused on their daughter, seemingly to put a stop to the burgeoning situation.

Attorney Kim Dougherty wrote in a statement that accompanied the filing Wednesday that Meyer’s death was the direct product of Stanford’s “gross and reckless mismanagement of its disciplinary process.”

“Stanford has known for years that its disciplinary process, in its own words from Committee 10, is ‘overly punitive’ and detrimental to its students,” Dougherty wrote, “yet the school and its administrators have done nothing to correct its procedures.”

“Through this litigation, we will not only get justice for Katie, but we will also ensure that necessary changes are put in place to help protect Stanford students and provide safeguards when students need support.”

The lawsuit focuses on how on the night of February 28, more than six months after the coffee spill incident, Meyer received notice from the school that she was to undergo a disciplinary hearing to potentially be punished for his actions.

Meyer’s was the goalie for the Stanford women’s soccer team. The football captain, who was also recovering from knee surgery, was said to have received the notice around 7pm the evening of her death.

Meyer immediately responded to the email, noting that she was “shocked and upset” by the letter.

According to her parents’ complaint, the school responded by holding a counseling session – three days later.

However, by then it was too late for the teenager – and she was found dead in her dorm the day after leaving what her parents said was scathing correspondence.

The filing further claims that Meyer received the notice around 7 p.m. the evening of his death, when campus counseling resources were already closed for the evening.

In her response, sent minutes after having a Facetime conversation with her parents, she reportedly told the school that she had “repentant anxiety during the disciplinary process”, which by then had persisted for more six months.

She said she was “afraid for months that my clumsiness would ruin my chances of leaving Stanford on a high note” and that a mark on her file would hurt her chances of pursuing a career in law.

Steven and Gina claim the school ‘ignored’ their daughter’s distress during the seven-month disciplinary process and ‘made no effort to check on Katie’s well-being, whether through a simple phone call or through an in-person wellness check”.

The school’s assistant vice president of external communications, Dee Mostofi, meanwhile, said staff responded “within an hour” of her email and that she “offered to be available several times. and had chosen[n] one three days later, despite the availability of an earlier appointment.

She immediately responded to the email, noting that she was “shocked and upset” by the letter and that the school had responded by holding a counseling session three days later. Her parents argued the school neglected their distressed daughter, but Stanford said she responded to her email “within the hour” and the student chose the date.

He also said the school contacted Meyer “several days” before sending him the letter, to give him enough time to send any additional information to review. Mostofi said the student-athlete would never meet that request.

The filing alleges that Stanford also “selectively decided not to pursue any formal discipline for the football player”, noting how he was allowed to play the entire season without any real consequences.

He revealed that the player had not filed a complaint with Stanford’s Community Standards office over the incident and would have sought to have the disciplinary proceedings overturned and “make amends” to Meyer.

Lawyers for the Meyers also wrote that the soccer player, who remains unidentified, “didn’t want any punishment that affects her life.”

Instead, the official complaint was filed by Dean Lisa Caldera, shortly after she called Meyer to an official meeting days after the coffee spill incident.

During the encounter, Meyer allegedly told Dean that the event was an accident, the suit says. Nevertheless, the school took disciplinary action, although it was not even supported by the victim of the incident.

After the meeting, Caldera filed the complaint with the OCS and Meyer received a letter in September last year saying it had been filed.

Her parents allege that in the months that followed, their daughter’s mental state worsened, to the point that she became suicidal.

The lawsuit also noted how, in the initial disciplinary letter, the school’s associate dean, also named in the lawsuit, warned the student ‘that it is an inherently stressful process.

Katie Meyer, 22, shared photos of herself last month after undergoing knee surgery

The soccer player had posted a TikTok regarding her knee surgery a few days before her death

Speaking to USA Sports, the unidentified footballer said he “does not believe the university was responsible for his death”.

He said “the Stanford community continues to mourn Katie’s tragic death.”

If you or a loved one is having suicidal thoughts or actions, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 988.