Fire in New York: 2 dead, 2 seriously injured in the fire of an apartment in Morris Heights, Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) — Two people, a 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, have died from injuries sustained in an early Thanksgiving morning fire in the Bronx.

Two other women remain in critical condition in area hospitals.

The fire started in a second-floor apartment on Harrison Avenue in Morris Heights around 5:30 a.m.

Neighbors said thick black smoke billowed from the flat before the sound of screaming.

“She said, ‘My mom, my sister and my dad are in there,’ I started kicking down the door, opened it, and black smoke came out,” neighbor Miguel Jiminez said.

The victims were later identified by police as Odalys Aramboles, 20, and his father, Perfecto Aramboles, 60.

His wife, Lorenza Suarez, and daughter, Rosana Suarez, 42, were identified as the women still in critical condition.

“There is very little we can say, but to be there for them, to let them know that we support them, some neighbors are setting up a GoFundMe for the family,” said NYC Board Member Piepieriana Sanchez.

The fire is being investigated as a possible electrical fire. There is a discussion that started in a cupboard in the hallway next to the kitchen, but the investigation continues.

The cause remains under investigation.

