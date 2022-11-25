Freed suspect allegedly tried to rape stranger on NYC subway

A man allegedly attempted to rape a stranger on November 17 in the New York subway in Manhattan, police alerted Thursday.

The suspect, a man believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, allegedly took off his underwear and attempted to rape a 24-year-old victim on metro train 4. The suspect allegedly attempted to rape the victim by removing her clothes . and lay on top of her. The NY Daily News reported:

The woman fled to another car. His attacker got off the train at the Bowling Green stop and then took a ferry to Staten Island. Cops have released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating him. He is described as between 25 and 35 years old with dyed blonde hair and a piercing in his right eyebrow. He wore a black winter jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, a gray hoodie and sweatpants emblazoned with the BMW logo, and white trainers.

Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of slave morality.