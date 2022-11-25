French bulldog named Winston wins best show prize at National Dog Show

A French Bulldog named Winston was named Best in Show at the National Dog Show. Winston has won 78 top shows throughout his career, according to The National Dog Show.

The show, which is hosted by the American Kennel Club (AKC) in Philadelphia, took place Nov. 19 and 20, but was televised on Thanksgiving.

Each of the 212 dog breeds recognized by the AKC is assigned to one of seven groups – Sporting, Hunting, Working, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding. Then, the seven group winners compete for the best of the show.

A high-spirited, crowd-pleasing French Bulldog, Winston was declared Best in Show at the prestigious National Dog Show in Philadelphia presented by Purina on Thanksgiving Day. Winston has 78 Best In Shows in his career. Perry Payson of Bixby, Oklahoma guided Winston to victory as a manager. pic.twitter.com/8O6DFjAQi7 — National Dog Show (@TheNatlDogShow) November 24, 2022

Winston first won the best of his group, the non-sporting group, beating 20 other races, then advanced to face the other group winners, according to NBC Sports. In total, he beat 1,500 dogs for the title.

An English Toy Spaniel was named best reserve in the show, or first runner-up.

In 2020 and 2021, a Scottish deerhound named Claire wonmaking history as the first to win best in show two consecutive years at the prestigious dog show.

In June, Winston won Best Show for his band at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Showand won the best exhibition reserve prize.

“When you look at a French Bulldog and you read the standard, and you see this dog, he fits the standard perfectly,” Winston handler Perry Payson of Bixby, Oklahoma said after winning the National Dog Show.

Winston is co-owned by Payson and NFL player Morgan Fox and his family. Fox, who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, tweeted when Winston won in his group at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show: “If that’s how my parents felt watching my matches all these years, I apologize.”

Three new breeds have been added to the National Dog Show roster this year: the Russian Toy in the Toy Group, the Mudi in the Herding Group, and the Bracco Italiano in the Sporting Group.

New trends