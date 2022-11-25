From Carhaix, Christian Troadec plays with the nerves of his partners – Bretagne

The Rolling Stones almost came to play in Carhaix on July 7, 2022. But Les Vieilles Charrues had to decline the offer, due to too tight a timing to set up the stage on the Kerampuilh site. Annoying… All the more frustrating since, for six and a half years, the Breton festival has been campaigning precisely to benefit from a permanent “event park”, on the Kerampuilh site, to reduce assembly times and to be able to accommodate, off the top, international stars. This is the ambition of the Mixed Economy Company (SEM) which brings together the Region, the City of Carhaix and the Vieilles Charrues.

A meeting already postponed twice

Six and a half years, therefore, that the reflection is in progress to give birth to this “Breizh Park”, as Christian Troadec nicknamed it. At the same time, the Garorock festival, in Marmande (47), has achieved the same tour de force in two and a half years… Hellfest also has its permanent installations and the young festival “V and B Fest” has just bought 270 hectares of land in Château-Gontier (53) for the same purpose. In Carhaix, it lasts. The meeting supposed to validate the statutes of the SEM was scheduled for Monday, November 14. She couldn’t stand herself. The mayor of Carhaix canceled because of the municipal council, which he announced would be held on November 8. His agenda? Lean. Was it appropriate to schedule it that day, even though the meeting of the SEM had already had to be postponed the previous October 11, due to an impediment by the mayor of Carhaix?

“We found our happiness here, in Carhaix”

Conversely, on another issue, Christian Troadec is faster than Buzz Lightyear: he, the vice-president in charge of Breton culture within the regional council, exfiltrated the Motocultor metal festival in Saint-Nolff ( 56) in two times three movements. Immediately, the Carhaisian dates were fixed from August 17 to 20, 2023. And, on October 15, the mayor signed an agreement “for at least two years” for the occupation of Kerampuilh. All this is a first, for free. In return, Yann Le Baraillec, president of Motocultor, stormed with kindness. “We found our happiness here, in Carhaix,” he says.

“A clumsy of communication”

Christian Troadec has become himself again. First entangled in his aftermath of the party of December 10, 2021, then in his legal proceedings for public insults, he digested the feasts and benefited from a prescription for his legal proceedings. Cheered up, he multiplies the snubs towards Loïg Chesnais-Girard, handing over the “Breizh Park” indefinitely or announcing, on a leaflet, the arrival of the president of the regional council at his symposium on November 19 “for an autonomous Brittany” without even consulting the person concerned. “A clumsiness of communication”, he apologizes.

“I am optimistic by nature”

Loïg Chesnais-Girard, on the move, could not be reached on Thursday. His entourage let it be known that “there are no difficulties between the regional president and Christian Troadec. Meetings need to be reprogrammed and the creation of an SEM takes time. The project is still ongoing.” Contacted, Christian Troadec “does not see any concern for the Breizh Park meeting. It takes a little longer, the time to settle on the construction of the large event hall”. On the side of the Vieilles Charrues, exasperation wins. “I am optimistic by nature. We are impatiently awaiting the next meeting to find out what will be done”, confines itself to saying Jean-Luc Martin, president of the festival, while a board of directors will be held this Friday. Will his patience prove foolproof?