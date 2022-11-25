From Terra, Celsius to FTX Collapse

Crypto lender Genesis is on the bankruptcy radar triggering more panic.

The global crypto market has fallen to the $800B range amid the FTX fiasco.

The casualties of the FTX collapse are not seemingly slowing down. Evidently, the bankrupted crypto exchange’s fall caused the global crypto market cap to plunge to $780 billion on Monday.

Global Crypto Market Cap (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Popularly, November 2021 turned out to be the crypto summer when the crypto market cap rose to $3 trillion. Notably, in the month, the dominant cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, hit their all-time-high (ATH) – $68,000 and $4800 respectively. But the whole picture is flipped upside down. Bitcoin plummeted by 76% and Ethereum by 75% from its ATH.

The season of bankruptcies began exerting its dreadful impact on the crypto market ever since the first catastrophe in May – the Terra Luna collapse. A series of crypto bloodbaths followed the nosedive of Do Kwon’s Terra LUNC and its stablecoin TerraUSD (USTC) to the worst bottom. Terra contagion was only the beginning of the biggest crypto crash.

FTX Collapse Is Not the Conclusion?

After the fall of Celsius Network triggered further losses in the cryptocurrency market. Additionally, the inflationary pressures in the global macroeconomy spurred the decline. Subsequently, as a terrible sequel of insolvencies of crypto brokerage firms such as Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and BlockFi. As a result of these crashes, the prices of cryptocurrencies turned highly volatile and crypto investors landed in great losses.

Unexpectedly, loopholes in the balance sheet of FTX exchange’s sister trading firm Alameda signaled the troubling situation of FTX. Following it, Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire filed for bankruptcy on November 11. Several largest VC firms and investment banks such as Sequoia Capital, Galaxy Digital, and Temasek were exposed to FTX. One among them was the crypto lender Genesis. The current panic spiked since Genesis hailed flags for potential bankruptcy.

Owing to this, the market signals no noticeable recovery as crypto assets continue exhibiting extreme bearishness. Crypto analysts and enthusiasts continue commenting that this would turn into a domino effect and FTX collapse would not be the end.

Meanwhile, key crypto players like Binance CEO CZ firmly assert that crypto is here to stay and this is not the end. Yet the crypto community fears the possibility of the biggest Bitcoin holder Grayscale entering a similar red zone. The aftermath of this negative crypto series added up with the onset of the recession holds unexpected plot twists.