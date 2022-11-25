Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project Completes its Security Audit of their Native Blockchain Conducted by Quantstamp

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project is pleased to announce their completion of a security audit of the Fruits Blockchain’s contract system conducted by Quantstamp, a leader in web3 security. The focus of the audit was to verify that the smart contract system is secure, resilient and working according to its specifications. The audit activities can be grouped in the following three categories:

Security: Identifying security related issues within each contract and within the system of contracts.

Sound Architecture: Evaluation of the architecture of this system through the lens of established smart contract best practices and general software best practices.

Code Correctness and Quality: A full review of the contract source code. The primary areas of focus include:

  • Correctness
  • Readability
  • Sections of code with high complexity
  • Improving scalability
  • Quantity and quality of test coverage

We are building a sustainable ecosystem to ensure children and families struggling with various issues become self-sufficient and have access to financial services.

What is Fruits

“Fruits Wallet” Application Download

 

Contacts

Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project

Kensuke Yano / CTO (Chief Technical Officer)

[email protected]
+65-8115-1213

