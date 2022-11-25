Gen Zers Choose Affordability Over Tradition For Thanksgiving

The Wells Fargo report revealed that the price of groceries increased at a rate of 9.81%.

Items like turkey have become more expensive, so Gen Z’s are celebrating Thanksgiving differently.

Ordering pizza or dining out are more appealing options for the younger generation this year.

Thanksgiving often means spending money on groceries like a whole turkey or ingredients for a rich cranberry sauce, but this year young people are choosing finances over tradition due to high rates of inflation.

A 2022 report from Wells Fargo found that the price of groceries rose 9.81% from last November. As a result, fewer people are expected to follow the tradition of cooking a feast and eating at home this year.

Many of those who choose not to host a traditional Thanksgiving dinner are Gen Zers, not only because groceries are more expensive, but because their finances are even more affected due to credit card debt. , the loss of jobs and the increase in auto loans. Many young people also struggle with student debt – the average loan balance for Gen Z is $20,900, 13% higher than Millennials.

A survey of 1,000 attendees conducted by financial adviser Personal Capital last month found that 32% of Gen Zers choose to tailor their Thanksgiving so they can spend less money. Many said they would have potlucks, serve fewer items, or ask friends and family to participate.

The survey also revealed that many young people are forgoing the tradition of centering their meal around turkey, opting instead for a cheaper option: pizza. The Wells Fargo report found the cost of turkey is 23% higher this year compared to last November, so young people are prioritizing affordability over how they celebrated in previous years.

Wells Fargo’s chief agricultural economist, Michael Swanson, told Bloomberg it’s been a great year for people to avoid cooking and lodging, as the bank’s survey showed the rate of restoration in restaurants had increased more slowly, to 5.79%.

“For anyone who wants to be pampered and forego the hassle of cooking and cleaning at home, this could be the year to book your favorite restaurant,” he said.