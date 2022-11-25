Giants record against Cowboys: Running game is non-existent again

Standings from the Giants’ 28-20 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday.

Offense

This is going to be a problem until this unit finds a way to get Saquon Barkley (11-39) into the current game. Daniel Jones (21 for 35, 228 yards, 1 TD) needed to get things done with his legs, but he didn’t. He had three carries for 14 yards. Going 3 for 11 on third conversions was deadly.

Illegal call down on RT Tire Phillips recalled a TD for a lethal penalty. WR Darius Slayton made an incredible leap against CB Anthony Brown for a 44-yard gain at the Dallas 1-yard line. LT Andrew Thomas was sick and allowed his first two sacks of the season when Micah Parsons circled him twice to reach and drop Jones. The second half was dismal all around.

Rating: D.

Defense

A failure to leave the field (Dallas was 7 for 11 on third down) was the difference. Allowing 169 rushing yards wasn’t helpful, with Ezekiel Elliott (16-92, 1 TD) dealing the most damage. LB Jaylon Smith had a fourth save on Elliott in the first quarter.

CB Rodarius Williams showed great instincts with his first NFL interception, passing a pass from Dak Prescott (21 for 30, 261 yards) down the left sideline. CB Darnay Holmes tangled with CeeDee Lamb (6-106) and deflected the ball to safety Julian Love for a second pick from Prescott.

Holmes was called for two penalties (illegal contact/holding), although the holding call appeared wrong. LB Kayvon Thibodeaux nearly had a sack in the third quarter, but didn’t wrap Prescott. Thibodeaux had five quarterback hits, but Prescott was not fired. CB substitute Nick McCloud was beaten in the end zone by TE Dalton Schultz for a 15-yard TD.

Rating: C-minus.

Special teams

Graham Gano’s 57-yard field goal tied a franchise record. He made 47 yards look easy just before halftime.

McCloud couldn’t stop Jamie Gillan’s first punt from bouncing into the end zone. Gillan’s second kick was a 49 yard kick that pushed the Cowboys deep into their own territory and his third kick was 48 yards and forced a good hold. Richie James returned to his role as a punt returner and fielded the only punt that came his way.

Category B.

framing

No problem with Brian Daboll for fourth and first with 4:07 to go in the third quarter, although it didn’t work out. But how the hell can they only have 10 men on the field for this critical game?

Mike Kafka’s clever play and use of the clock in the last minute of the first half produced a last-second field goal. Wink Martindale did what he could with a depleted secondary, but he didn’t hold up in the second half, and Prescott’s blitzes didn’t come home.

Rating: B-minus.