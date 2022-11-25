Heroique, 11, grateful he stepped in to save his little sister from a burning apartment | Recent news

SALISBURY, Md. — Laprentis Doughty, 11, of Salisbury says he knew he had to do something when his family’s apartment caught fire with his little sister still inside.

Her mother, Keishauna Banks is beyond grateful for her bravery.

“I feel bad because I don’t know how to reward him right now. I congratulate him and say, do you know you did a good job? But I’m still trying to process everything, I’m still under the shock,” she said.

In Laprentis’ arms, her 2-year-old sister Loyalty rests her head after a 24-hour whirlwind.

Laprentis says he couldn’t live with himself if he didn’t step in to save his sister.

“If I hadn’t saved my sister, I would have been mad at myself because I could have saved her easily and I would have been mad at myself,” he said.

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day says he has a surprise for the brave lad, to recognize his heroism.

“As mayor, I’m always on the lookout for caring citizens, citizens who are ready to lead and we have one here,” Mayor Day said.

While Laprentis says he is filled with joy.

“I feel good that my sister is alive today. I’m glad Thanksgiving is tomorrow,” he said.

The family will be staying in a hotel for the time being and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The family has set up a donation link to help them during this time.