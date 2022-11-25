Holiday Shopping and Inflation – The New York Times

If you feel like the holiday shopping season started earlier this year, that’s because it did. In the past, it traditionally started today – Black Friday. But this fall, retailers have started trying to entice shoppers earlier: Amazon, Best Buy and Target, for example, started offering holiday- or Black Friday-tailored deals in October.

One culprit behind the change is inflation. With prices for food, energy and other goods up nearly 8% from a year ago, consumers fear paying too much. But retailers want customers and have tried to convince the public that their products are affordable. An earlier shopping season with special promotions can help attract more customers.

“If people are careful with their spending, they’re more likely to spend when they see a sale,” said my colleague Nathan Burrow, who covers deals for Wirecutter, the Times-owned product recommendation site. “And retailers are obliging.”

The timing of the sales is just one example of how inflation distorts the shopping season. Today’s newsletter will be a guide to what consumers can expect and how they can face higher prices, with the help of Wirecutter.