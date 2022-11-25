How to get Disney+ for $3 a month

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Hulu’s annual Black Friday sale comes with a little extra fun this year. Besides offering its ad-supported plan for just $2 a month for a full year, you can include Disney Plus for just $3 a month more. Both offers are only available for a limited time.
Separately, each service costs $7.99 per month. We crunched the numbers and this deal will save you around $132 over a year. Considering Hulu increased the price of its ad-supported plan by $1 last month, this Black Friday deal is your chance to lock in a full year at an awesome price.
Hulu’s massive entertainment library includes popular originals, movies, and TV shows. Disney+ is a relatively new service that offers ad-free streaming of all your Disney favorites in one place, from the Toy Story franchise to the new hit series She-Hulk. Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial and usually only offers one-month deals, which makes the Black Friday discount even more attractive.
How to get the Hulu Disney Plus Black Friday 2022 deal
You must be a new or eligible subscriber to take advantage of the Hulu Disney+ Black Friday offer. If you’re eligible, sign up on Hulu’s website by 11:59 p.m. PST on November 28.
If you don’t cancel, your subscriptions will automatically renew at the regular plan price after the 12-month period ends. Thereafter, the regular price of the plan will be $11 per month, but this price could increase without warning. You don’t have to commit to a full year to take advantage of the offer, and you can cancel at any time.
James Brains
Home and Kitchen Journalist, Insider Reviews
James is a home and kitchen reporter for Insider Reviews, where he specializes in sleep, HVAC, and kitchen appliances. He’s tested more than 30 mattresses from startups like Casper and legacy brands like Tempur-Pedic, using his experience in experimental psychology to develop objective tests and assess comfort, support, motion transfer, and more. He is the author of our guide to the best mattresses. In addition to being Insider Reviews’ mattress expert, James has extensively covered robot vacuums, air conditioners, air purifiers and more in the HVAC space. He’s tested more than 20 robot vacuums from brands like iRobot and Roborock over the years and is no stranger to keeping his house at a chilly 60 degrees Fahrenheit for weeks on end, all in the name of testing air conditioners. He’s a multi-faceted writer who’s covered everything from health and fitness to consumer technology. Its mission is to help people get the most out of their money by guiding them in making informed buying decisions. James is currently based in Lansing, Michigan, where he lives in “The Barn Mansion”, a three-story Dutch colonial home, with his wife, two sons, two cats and an exuberant rat terrier. When James isn’t testing products and writing for Insider, he helps run a popular local Facebook group, Lansing Foodies. See below for some of his work: The best mattress for every type of sleeper in 2021, according to our rigorous testing The 6 best robot vacuums we tested in 2021 The 6 best air conditioners we tested in 2021 The best Instant Pots and electric pressure cookers we’ve tested in 2021 10 grilling essentials that chefs and pitmasters swear to make the best barbecue The 5 best mattress toppers we tested in 2021 Contact details: [email protected] Learn more about how our team of experts test and review products at Insider here. Learn more about how we test kitchen products.