How to get Disney+ for $3 a month

Hulu’s annual Black Friday sale comes with a little extra fun this year. Besides offering its ad-supported plan for just $2 a month for a full year, you can include Disney Plus for just $3 a month more. Both offers are only available for a limited time.

Separately, each service costs $7.99 per month. We crunched the numbers and this deal will save you around $132 over a year. Considering Hulu increased the price of its ad-supported plan by $1 last month, this Black Friday deal is your chance to lock in a full year at an awesome price.

Hulu’s massive entertainment library includes popular originals, movies, and TV shows. Disney+ is a relatively new service that offers ad-free streaming of all your Disney favorites in one place, from the Toy Story franchise to the new hit series She-Hulk. Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial and usually only offers one-month deals, which makes the Black Friday discount even more attractive.

How to get the Hulu Disney Plus Black Friday 2022 deal

You must be a new or eligible subscriber to take advantage of the Hulu Disney+ Black Friday offer. If you’re eligible, sign up on Hulu’s website by 11:59 p.m. PST on November 28.

If you don’t cancel, your subscriptions will automatically renew at the regular plan price after the 12-month period ends. Thereafter, the regular price of the plan will be $11 per month, but this price could increase without warning. You don’t have to commit to a full year to take advantage of the offer, and you can cancel at any time.