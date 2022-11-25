In Landerneau, the collection of undeclared weapons has started – Landerneau

“In mainland France, this is a first”, assures Jean-Michel Bourlès, from the sub-prefecture of Brest. From this Friday, November 25 and until Friday, December 2, 2022, the Ministries of the Interior and Justice are organizing a major operation to collect and regularize undeclared weapons.

Old hunting rifles or old carbines sleep in the attics. It’s never very good when they wake up. It is estimated that a high percentage of homicides are caused by illegally held weapons.

Weekend included

Because, whether they work or not, these weapons must be declared. And even if their owners do not consider themselves dangerous outlaws, their detention remains illegal. The objective of the operation is therefore to return weapons held without declaration to the legal circuit.

For the arrondissement of Brest, this collection is centralized at the Landerneau gendarmerie brigade. For eight days, weekends included, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., it will be possible to drop off undeclared weapons there (they will be quickly destroyed) or to start a process of regularization if you wish to keep them. In the latter case, it is advisable to be a hunter or sports shooter.

First withdrawals

Around 10:30 a.m., this Friday, the first day of the collection, the Landerneau brigade had already counted twelve abandonment of weapons and one regularization. “For a regularization, it is important to specify that one does not come with his weapon but simply with a photo and the serial number of this one”, concludes Jean-Michel Bourlès.