Jerry Jones continues to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. on Thanksgiving call – The Denver Post

ARLINGTON — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he spoke with Odell Beckham Jr. on the phone on Thanksgiving Day as his team fielded the Giants, another OBJ contender, 28-20.

“We had a good visit today,” Jones told local reporters. “Odell could help us. I believe it right now. Now we have to adapt it. This is the challenge.

Beckham did not attend Thursday’s game in person, but he plans to visit the Giants, Cowboys and Buffalo Bills in that order, according to CBS insider Josina Anderson. And he also has conversations with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

Beckham’s Cowboys visit is scheduled for Dec. 5, according to FOX’s Jay Glazer, which means Beckham is expected to stop by the Giants facility next week if his plans don’t change.

Bills pass rusher Beckham’s good friend Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s win at Detroit. So it’s also something to watch for in the Beckham contest if Miller’s initial sprain diagnosis is confirmed on Friday.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” Beckham tweeted with emojis during the Cowboys’ dominating victory.

With the short-capped Giants losing three of their last four, the logical decision for the team, Beckham or both, could be to present their mutual interest in a meeting until 2023.

But stay tuned. With OBJ, anything is possible. And New York will always be home.

MORE ACTIVE THIBODEAUX

The No. 5 overall pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux, was active Thursday. He had a record five QB hits on Dak Prescott, drew a holding penalty and generated pressure on 38.1% of his 21 pass rush snaps, per TruMedia.

“It was a day to show my growth and show how much work I put in,” Thibodeaux said.

But Thibodeaux only had one tackle and let Prescott escape on a safe sack early in the second half that led to a 5-yard run to kick in a Cowboys touchdown.

“It definitely eats you up when you miss those coins they give you,” he said. “I have to be able to break down and make the tackle…I keep going [have] a lot to do. Obviously, I didn’t get there the way I wanted. I just have to keep going.

Thibodeaux limped off at one point in the second half but came back into the game.

THOMAS: SICK, BUT NO EXCUSES

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas played sick. He entered and left the stadium wearing a mask. But he was disappointed in himself for allowing Cowboys setter Micah Parsons two sacks. “Throughout the game I felt like I didn’t play at the level I wanted to play,” Thomas said.

TURKEY DAY BLUES

The Giants lost their fourth straight Thanksgiving Day game, slipping to 7-6-3 all-time on the holiday, including 1-4 in the Super Bowl era. They haven’t won at Thanksgiving since 1982… Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard TD in the second quarter was the Giants’ first offensive touchdown at Thanksgiving since 1938, five games and 84 years ago.

‘X’ MAKES A CHECK

Free safety Xavier McKinney (left hand), who remains inactive on the non-football injury list, was wheeled on a trolley to the AT&T Stadium x-ray room before the game for an examination of the progress of his injury . McKinney wasn’t wearing the hard plastic cover on his hand, just a large wrap. He underwent surgery for at least a few broken fingers after an ATV accident in Cabo during Week 9 goodbye.

TIPS

The Giants led 13-7 at halftime but were upstaged 21-7 in the second half… Corner Rodarius Williams and safety Julian Love both intercepted Prescott. It marked Williams’ first career interception in the NFL. Both picks also tied the Giants’ total interceptions in their first 10 games of the season. Love leads the team with two. Darnay Holmes had the pass-breaking that led to Love’s pick…Giants kicker Graham Gano had field goals for 57 yards and 47 yards. He made the first for an early 3-0 lead after a fourth save of Ezekiel Elliott by ex-Cowboy Jaylon Smith at the Dallas 40-yard line… Darius Slayton jumped 44 yards to set up the Barkley’s first touchdown… Holmes was whistled for a killer holding a penalty on 3rd-and-7 against Ceedee Lamb on the first drive of the third quarter. Holmes said the referee told him he was grabbing Lamb’s undershirt. It’s unclear how the official saw Holmes’ hand grab in Lamb’s jersey… Brian Daboll was furious with the referees for an illegal man penalty on the right tackle Tire Phillips who canceled out a first-quarter TD pass from Daniel Jones to Isaiah Hodgins. Daboll was still ticked for play after the game. “You have to ask the officials,” he growled… A Trevon Diggs defensive call on Hodgins then canceled out a second-quarter Jones interception to protect Donovan Wilson… Leonard Williams said he went to the locker room at a given moment because he had strained his left calf. But he got a massage, had an IV, and when he came back to play, it was no problem… CB Cor’Dale Flott left the game with a concussion… The Giants’ seven inactive players started outside corners Adoree Jackson (MCL sprain right) and Fabian Moreau (oblique), center Jon Feliciano (neck), right tackle Evan Neal (MCL sprain/illness), left guard Josh Ezeudu (neck), tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) and guard Shane Lemieux (toe).

()