John McFall is the world’s first disabled astronaut

LONDON — John McFall is no stranger to challenges. Passionate about sprinting in his youth, he had to learn to run again after losing his leg in a motorcycle accident at 19.

He learned well: at the Paralympic Games in Beijing in 2008, he won the bronze medal in the 100 meters. Not content with this, he later trained as an orthopedic surgeon.

Mr. McFall is now aiming even higher – much, much higher.

On Wednesday, the European Space Agency named Mr McFall as one of its newest recruits, making him the world’s first physically disabled astronaut, the agency said.

He joins 16 other new faces from across Europe, chosen from around 22,500 applicants as the agency sought to diversify its pool of astronauts in its first hiring campaign in more than a decade.