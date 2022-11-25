K-9 sniffs drugs worth $125,000 First day on the job

“In total, officers seized 500 grams of cocaine, 29 pounds of marijuana, over 200 grams of marijuana wax, and over $35,000.00 in cash! The street value of these seized drugs is estimated at over $125,000.00. One person has been taken into custody,” the agency said:

Well, Maverick, that’s a hell of a first day on the job! This morning, the young K9 Maverick joined the assistants of the RCSO, the officers… Posted by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Social media users praised the efforts of K-9s and officers, with one person writing, “Great job Maverick and officers involved in getting drugs off the streets!!!”

“That’s awesome! Gotta show them the other puppies who the big dog is! Great job to everyone involved!” someone else commented, while another said, “Well done, Maverick. We proud of you!”

Maverick and his handler, Deputy Luke Jacques, recently completed 14 weeks of intense training and this was the first day they began serving as a team, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This case is another example of the excellence, collaboration and teamwork of all of our deputies, officers, DTF officers and others who are dedicated to our safety!” the agency said.

The Renville County website said area residents in senior communities voted to name the dog, who is a young German Shepherd, when he joined the sheriff’s office.

“He came to us from Poland (yes, you read that right!) and arrived at the Chicago airport where he was picked up and immediately delivered to Deputy Jacques,” officials said.